MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement responded to a hostage situation Saturday morning.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports they were called out to a suicidal man who was reportedly holing his wife hostage at the Clinton Market.

The situation evolved and deputies were forced to use lethal force.

The Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation with the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office acting as the coroner.

No further information has been released at this time.

“There is no current threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Our thoughts go out to the family members affected by this tragedy.”