UPDATE, AUG 3 AT 1:04 PM:

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning.

They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent.

Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man in the home.

Deputies initiated entry through a garage door and confronted the two suspects in the garage who then retreated inside the residence and barricaded themselves inside.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, assisted by City of Missoula SWAT and Frenchtown Rural Fire, mobilized to begin tactical operations to take the suspects into custody.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident around 9:30 am, and they were taken to the Missoula County Detention Center.

An investigation is still ongoing.

“Missoula County Sheriff’s Office extends their appreciation to the homeowners who called quickly, the assistance provided by the assisting agencies and the Montana National Guard who opened their facilities, providing a safe location for the Incident Command Post,” the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said.

UPDATE: AUG. 3 AT 9:39 A.M.

Our reporter on scene said two men were arrested after the standoff with law enforcement at a home near the Wye and Evaro hill.

Our reporter said the two men peacefully climbed down from the garage loft.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: AUG. 3 AT 8:07 A.M.

Two burglary suspects are believed to be barricaded inside a home near the Wye, the Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli told us.

Maricelli said the homeowners are not home, and they notified law enforcement of a potential burglary inside their home.

The burglary started around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no threat to the public, and the situation is contained.

Residents in the immediate area were instructed to lock in place.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Police Department and SWAT are on scene.

MISSOULA, Mont. - There is heavy law enforcement activity by the Wye towards Evaro hill Wednesday.

Our reporter on scene said a loud speaker is being used telling someone they are under arrest and asking them to come out of a house.

Our reporter also said there are sirens and there was an announcement of a police K9.

Closures are in place on Trucker Lane and Lady Glass Slipper Lane from Highway 93 to Paintbrush Lane.

We are working to find more information.