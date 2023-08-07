MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning you about the most recent scam you might see.

The scam includes an angry sheriff's deputy calling and stating you have missed your court date; and the male is ready to show up at your door with a warrant and handcuffs.

The number they are calling from is 406-213-9725.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies are highly trained to de-escalate a situation and the man calling is using tactics to escalate the situation and scare you into giving him your money.

Missoula CSO says the best thing to do is hang up and call the verify the information by calling the agency, person/relative, or organization directly.