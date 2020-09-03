Missoula detective: human trafficking remains steady despite pandemic

A detective who investigates cases involving human trafficking said Missoula County is a hot spot in the state for human trafficking because of the population and close access to the interstate. Despite a world health crisis, human trafficking is still happening the the shadows.
Detective Guy Baker with Missoula Police said about one-fifth of all the cases he investigates are associated with human trafficking. Over last decade, he's handled anywhere from 60 to 70 human trafficking cases that stem from Missoula county.
"Human trafficking ranks as the second leading criminal enterprise on earth today," Baker said.
He said human trafficking is unique because a human is a quote "reusable commodity." Drugs can run out, but humans can be forced into sex labor multiple times daily. Baker says people who sell human bodies are relentless.
"The people that exploit men and women involved sex trafficking are not concerned the economy. They're not concerned about weather. They're not concerned about a pandemic. What they're concerned about is the dollars they can make through exploitation," Baker said.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, human trafficking continues.
"From looking at the advertisements, there doesn't seem to be any less activity," Baker said.
Add a global health crisis to an already difficult matter to investigate, Baker added there's ways people in the community can be on the look out.
Some common signs of human trafficking victims include someone looking malnourished, signs of physical injuries or abuse, avoiding eye contact, tattoos or branding on their neck or back, among others.
If you see someone who may be a victim, contract police immediately.
Baker said these cases are tough to solve because some of these victims are challenging to work with. He believes they deserve patience and empathy.
Baker added stopping human trafficking will remain a top priority for Missoula law enforcement.