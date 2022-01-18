MISSOULA -- Missoula's support for Downtown businesses is breaking records, even in a pandemic.
The Missoula Downtown Association saw record breaking gift card sales for the second year in a row, selling more than $500,000 in gift cards.
In 2021 alone, over 11,000 of the gift cards were sold, which brought over $400,000 to the participating downtown businesses.
Rockin Rudys is one of the seven businesses that generated over $10,000 in revenue from the gift cards. The store's General Manager, Amelia Regalado, said they've gained traction of the 40 years they've been open.
"People all the time from here are like, 'oh I tell everybody that comes to visit', like 'go to Rockin Rudys.' So, we're definitely a destination spot for people," Regalado said.
Missoula Downtown Association's Executive Director, Linda McCarthy, said the pandemic has put Missoula on the radar.
"We've done a really good job with tourism, marketing and promotion. We've done a really good job of attracting new businesses, new residents, new investments and we've been working on that for 20 years," McCarthy said.
She said they get calls from other communities who want to learn about their 'secret to success,' but McCarthy credits the Downtown Master Plan for giving them a vision that brings the community together.
"You really need to have support from your residents that bring support from tourism, and Missoula's lucky that we have strong support for our independently owned businesses and our downtown district," McCarthy said.
Other businesses including Hide and Sole and Runners Edge also generated over $10,000.
"One of the things that's really amazed me about Missoula businesses is the inter-connectedness and the support and the kind of coming together that even was really accentuated during the pandemic," Regalado said.
You can use the gift cards at over 200 different local businesses and the MDA doesn't profit from the cards, but they invest more than $25,000 into the program annually.
You can purchase Downtown Gift Cards at the Downtown Missoula Partnership office (218 E. Main St.), the PaddleHeads Post (140 N. Higgins), or online.
For more information, visit the Downtown Missoula Partnership's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.