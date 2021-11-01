Missoula Downtown Partnership reports growth despite pandemic

MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple businesses, like Staggering Ox and Hob Nob, recently announced upcoming closures because of things like retirement and worker shortages.
Despite the numerous closures, the Missoula Downtown Partnership shared the overall economic outlook is positive.
Missoula continues to grow, despite the pandemic, and business is mirroring that growth too.
The Missoula Downtown Partnership is reporting 41 business openings since January 2020, compared to 18 closing, a ratio of more than two to one.
Then why does it seem like there's so many closures all of the sudden?
Downtown Missoula Partnership executive director Linda McCarthy provided expert insight. She explained these local closures come from a variety of different factors happening at once.
"Often times they close because they don’t have somebody in their family or somebody on their staff to that they can pass the business on to, they don’t have a succession plan," she said. "Sometimes new opportunities come up, you know so they close one chapter and move on to another chapter, and certainly the current employment situation is having an impact."
McCarthy estimated there are about 3,000 jobs available right now in Missoula.
Despite the shortage however, three new restaurants are set to open in the coming months.
A new Cambie Taphouse location and the Sawmill Grille will open in the Old Sawmill District and Zaatar Fresh Mediterranean will open on Higgins Ave.
Looking ahead, the association is encouraging Missoulians to support local entrepreneurs as the holiday season approaches. A recent report from Fundera showed about $68 of every $100 spent returns to the local economy when shopping at a small business.