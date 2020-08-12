MISSOULA -- Recently, some Missoula residents received absentee ballot requests and voter registration forms from third-party groups.
The forms aren't from the Missoula County Elections Office, but they are still valid. However, Bradley Seaman, with the Elections Office, said it's still important to do your research before filling out forms.
"The problem with third party mailers is [that] sometimes their information is not the most up-to-date," Seaman said. "So, people who are already absentee voters may get a mailer saying you should sign up for an absentee ballot."
On Wednesday, the Missoula County Commissioners will vote on a resolution to approve an all-mail ballot election. If approved, Seaman said residents need to know a few things.
"What would happen in that case, is that all active voters will be receiving a ballot in the mail on the 9th of October," Seaman said.
This means, if you are already registered, you don't need to worry about the registration forms, or the absentee ballot requests being sent to you. If you aren't sure whether or not you're registered, Seaman had some advice.
"The first thing they should do is hop online, myvoterpagemt.com, [it] takes you to the Secretary of States website, [where] you can check your status. You [also] want to make sure you're an active voter, and you want to make sure your address is up to date," he said.
Seaman said if you don't have access to the site, you can call the Missoula County Elections Office and they will look up your status. He added that you can always fill out one of the third-party forms to make sure that you're registered, but it's best to check your status first.
If the Commissioners Office approves the all mail-in ballot resolution, residents need to make sure they are registered to vote and that their address is correct.