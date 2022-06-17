MISSOULA, Mont. - With flooding impacting river levels across Montana, especially with warm temperatures moving in and some of us looking to cool off.

Missoula Office of Emergency Management Director, Adriane Beck shares, that for us here in western Montana, the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers are running very high right now with flooding waters coming in from Deer Lodge, with warm temperatures potentially adding to those water levels.

"With that being said if we do get another event with a significant amount of rain and that snow melt, that could change the scenario. But right now snow, melt alone is not really a concern for us so those high temperatures we're expecting to see, we do expect to see the river respond but not in a super negative way,” said Beck.

Beck says as we're in high water flood levels like we are right now waters are considered more hazardous and colder than usual, regardless of the time of year.

For those who choose to come to step into these although they're never closed for public use. You're strongly urged to proceed with caution as river levels could change over the next few days.