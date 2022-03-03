Missoula Fairground renovations show progress along South Ave.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Major upgrades at the popular Missoula Fairgrounds are beginning to take form.
All of the historical building on the grounds are renovated, crews are replacing the fencing and entrance along South Avenue and the Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center is starting to go up.
That center isn't scheduled to be finished in time for the Western Montana Fair this summer, but all the other renovations are.
One big change on its way is the South Avenue entrance and chain link fence. Those will be replaced with a more welcoming, decorative transparent wall that will still keep people and animals safe from traffic.
Fairgrounds Director Emily Brock said the mild winter kept construction moving along, which has led to plans for a busy spring and summer as more weddings and events get booked.
“It feels great," Brock said. "It took a long time for the community to get pointed in the same direction for the fairgrounds, but now that we are and we have been for the past few years, it feels really good. There’s some really great energy with our partners and they’re working together so collaboratively. “
These first phase renovations are funded through county mills from a few years ago.
The next phase will focus on the ice rink, a livestock and equestrian pavilion and the rodeo arena.
Funding for those projects would be through private donations and a general obligation bond that could be on ballots as soon as this fall.
The Western Montana Fair is set for August 10-14.
