MISSOULA, Mont. - As your hometown election headquarters we're tracking where your money could be going, if voters approve bonds and levies during the November 8th general election.

Today, City Club Missoula hosted a panel for groups looking to get two of these proposals passed the MissoulaCounty fairgrounds bond and the new crisis levy.

Two different measures, but both with the same common goal, investing and sustaining current programs Missoulians in some way take part in.

The MissoulaCounty fairgrounds bond looks to add a new indoor livestock arena and also invest in a new rink to boost access all year round.

And with the crisis intervention levy looking to offset the cost of preventative programs like the mobile support, which have been federally funded.Although with that money soon running out, funds would need to come from somewhere.

Shannon Flanagan, treasurer, ofNeighbors for a Safe and Healthy Community, shared the following:

"What people don't know is 68 percent of mobile support team clients in Missoula are housed so 68 percent of time when mobile support team gets a call, they are going to a home to help somebody in their house.”

Gus Turner, a youth leader of 4-H shared the following:

"With investing in our facilities, we create more opportunities for agricultural and recreation and that is how Missoula was created, we are farming town and right on the river, it brings us back to our routes it's just beneficial for everybody and our history.”

If passed, the crisis levy would keep existing programs moving forward and go on to facilitate a new criminal justice reform. And the fairgrounds bond if it would take initiative and we could see renovation happens soon after that.