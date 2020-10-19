MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Family YMCA is temporarily suspending care at one of its early childcare centers after a family reported their child tested positive for COVID-19.
The organization's Infant/Toddler Building, part of the Y’s Development Center, is a standalone childcare center with three classrooms that serves a total of 31 children.
“We are, first and foremost, a community health organization committed to the safety of each person,” said Heather Foster, Missoula Family YMCA CEO. “The child’s classroom has eight children total. However, out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to close the entire center in consideration of the health and safety of all participants and staff in that building.”
Pending other guidance from the Missoula City-County Health Department, the center will be closed for 14 days. During the closure, the YMCA will deep clean, disinfect and sanitize the entire building. The main facility and off-site childcare programs are not affected and remain open.
“We continue to work with local experts like the Health Department to ensure we’re offering the safest programs possible,” said Foster. “Our safety measures for our childcare program include small group sizes, not intermixing groups, regular sanitization, and health checks.”
According to the YMCA, this is the program’s first positive case.