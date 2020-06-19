Missoula Farmers' Market expands, provides more options for shoppers

MISSOULA - Starting June 20, Missoula Farmers' Market will welcome cottage food vendors back to the market.
New vendors will include bakers, candy makers, beverage vendors, flower and plant stands, and canned good creators. When the farmers' market first opened for the summer only agricultural producers were present at the market.
This expansion includes the Tuesday Evening Markets which run from 5 - 7 p.m. June through September. Both markets accept SNAP, WIC, Senior Coupons, and Prescription Produce vouchers.
"Missoulians love to shop at the farmers' market with a cup of coffee and something yummy," said Meredith Printz, manager of the Missoula Farmers' Market. "We're pleased that we can now offer a more diverse array of products to choose from."
The Market is focused on ensuring safety of everyone who attends and asks anyone experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms to stay at home. All Health Department guidelines are being followed and masks are strongly encouraged.
For those that prefer a contactless experience, the online market is still an option. Ordering is open Monday at noon through Thursday at 7 p.m. at missoulafarmersmarket.com.