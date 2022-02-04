Missoula Farmers Market ranks top 10 in the U.S.

MISSOULA, Mont. - One seasonal staple in Western Montana is getting national attention. The Missoula Farmers Market made USA Today's 10 Best Farmers Market list and is now competing to be crowned the winner.
The market now needs your votes to help it win.
People can vote once per day through February 28. The winner will then be crowned March 11.
USA Today reports a surge of farmers markets popping up throughout the country with over 8,600 total markets registered.
Missoula is up against major markets like in Seattle, Portland and even New York.
What makes Missoula's market so special? Vendor Liisa McDivitt from Expressions of Sugar said it's the community aspect.
“I meet the craziest, most fun, eclectic group of people everyday," McDivitt said. "You have the newly weds, you have the people on their first dates. You have the couples who have been married for decades. You have the widowers. You have the people who just moved here to Montana that a farmers market is completely new to them. They’ve never experienced one and they’re just blown away."
USA Today highlights Missoula for its upcoming fiftieth season in 2022, as well as the variety of local businesses from the entire Western Montana region that makes it such a friendly gathering.
Another thing that makes the Missoula market special is the ability to shop online for different foods- access that became even more important throughout the pandemic.
As of Friday morning, the Missoula market sits in third place behind the St. Paul Farmers Market in Minnesota, and Palisade Farmers Market in Colorado.
