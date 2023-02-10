News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills in the community after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death was sentenced today to 46 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Jacob Eugene Odman, 39, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that on Feb. 18, 2022, law enforcement responded to a Missoula County residence for a reported drug overdose and found the victim, John Doe, deceased. Next to John Doe was a small blue pill engraved with “M30,” Officers recognized this pill as consistent with counterfeit Oxycodone, and lab testing determined that the pill contained fentanyl. A toxicology report confirmed that John Doe had fentanyl and a fentanyl metabolite in his blood when he died. The investigation determined that Odman provided fentanyl pills to John Doe the previous evening. Law enforcement officers spoke with Odman, who denied any knowledge of pills and asked if John Doe was ok. Agents executed a search warrant on Odman’s residence and found 409 fentanyl pills. In addition, four days before John Doe’s death, Idaho State Police stopped an individual, searched his vehicle and found more than 300 fentanyl pills hidden in containers that looked like soda cans. Odman was texting the individual about purchasing a product and asked for travel updates. The individual texted Odman that, “Idaho is searching my car.” Odman responded, “Oh no.” The individual then said, “It’s in cans.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.