MISSOULA - The local fire department headed to the Clark Fork River Saturday night for a water rescue after getting reports of a man drowning around 8:30 pm.
Fire crews arrived at the man’s last-known location with a water craft, fire trucks and an off-road vehicle, according to a release from Missoula Fire Dept. Fire Chief Jeff Kroll, before seeing him floating downstream of the Van Buren footbridge.
First responders got him out of the river soon after.
Kroll says the man was conscious and doing well after checking in with a waiting ambulance.