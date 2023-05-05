MISSOULA, Mont. - An individual was rescued off an island in the Clark Fork River after crews were called out to the area twice this week.
On Wednesday, May 3, the Missoula Fire Department (MFD) received a report for someone who said they had been camping on an island in the Clark Fork River near the Russell St. bridge.
MFD says the individual was concerned about being swept away by the rising water levels.
Several crews, rescue swimmers and water rescue apparatus were deployed and when they arrived on scene, the individual reportedly indicated they did not want to be rescued.
After the scene was assessed, and at the individual's insistence, MFD says crews did not render rescue service.
The individual was offered temporary shelter services, an opportunity to relocate, a life vest and mental health services, all of which were refused.
Thursday morning, MFD received a dispatch for the same location and individual who now said their camp had flooded.
Crews were once again mobilized and the individual was rescued safely and brought to shore where they were assessed, found to be in stable condition and released with no further assistance needed.
After the rescue MFD is sharing this safety message:
"High water levels on rivers can be extremely dangerous during the spring months. Heavy rainfall, snowmelt, and other factors can cause rivers to swell and become fast-moving, powerful currents that can sweep you up and quickly downstream. Please take caution when near rivers during this time and avoid entering the water altogether, if possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.