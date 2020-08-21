MISSOULA - The Missoula Fire Department says a fire that started on Mount Sentinel Thursday, was human caused.
Additional information about how exactly the 25-acre fire started has not been released.
Crews were called to the scene near Pioneer Court around 6 PM Thursday, and had the fire 100% contained by around 9:30 PM.
Missoula Fire Department, Montana DNRC and USFS crews responded to the fire, and many were still in the area Friday afternoon.
The "M" trail reopened for recreation Friday. According to an alert from the University of Montana, while the trail is open, the rest of the mountain remains closed for mop-up operations.
People are asked to stay away from the burn area to ensure fire crews can work safely.