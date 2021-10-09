MISSOULA, Mont. - A fire caused extensive smoke damage throughout a home in Missoula Saturday.
Missoula Fire Department was dispatched at 2:48 pm Saturday for a structure fire on S 5th St. west.
Crews arriving on the scene found a three-story residence that had heavy fire showing out the back of the structure.
The homeowner told crews everyone was out of the house but two cats were inside.
The fire was quickly knocked down by crews who then began a search of the house.
Both cats were located but were unable to be revived.
According to the Missoula Fire Department, fire damage was limited to the first floor and smoke caused extensive damage throughout the house.
Property damage to the house is estimated to be $75,000.