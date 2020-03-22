MISSOULA- The Missoula Fire Department responded to a report of a paraglider that crashed into Mount Jumbo Sunday.
According to a release from the MFD, fire crews were transported via helicopter to a designated helicopter landing zone and then hiked to the “L” before hiking another 400 yards to the patient.
When the came across the patient they were stabilized and given pain medication by on-duty paramedics.
A rescue wheel was used to bring the patient to an awaiting ambulance.
The patient was conscious and alert with non-life threatening injuries according to MFD.
An ambulance transported the patient for further treatment.
The Missoula Fire Department responded along with the Missoula Police Department and Missoula Emergency Services ambulance.