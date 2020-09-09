MISSOULA- A trailer home was fully enveloped in flames Tuesday night, Missoula Fire Department reporting flames over 50 feet high.
The fire was reported on Defoe Street Tuesday night at 10:47 pm, and the fire was visible from several blocks away as two evergreen trees burned as well.
MFD says another trailer was being threatened by fire but was quickly extinguished.
Power was cut to the trailers by NorthWestern Energy, as the power lines were arcing and sparking which posed a significant electrical hazard to the firefighters.
Both trailers were unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.
A man was arrested by Missoula Police near the abandoned trailers.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
Of you have additional information, you are asked to contact the Missoula Fire Bureau at 552-6210 during normal business hours.