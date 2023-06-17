MISSOULA, Mont. - A RV was fully engulfed in flames on Expressway/W Harrier Dr. in Missoula Friday.
City of Spokane Fire Department Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer happened to be passing through Missoula and was first on scene to provide assistance, the Missoula Fire Department reported.
Missoula firefighters quickly contained the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
If you have any information about the fire, you are asked to contact the Missoula Fire Department at (406) 552-5200 or Missoula Police Department (406) 552-6300.
