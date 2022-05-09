Missoula firefighters dedicates land with forest to family of teen fallen to cancer

The following is a Facebook post from Missoula Firefighters IAFF Local 271:

MISSOULA, Mont. - As you may know, your Missoula Firefighters were raising money in support of Teslyn Eyer prior to her June 2020 passing. While we were unable to use the money for our initial purchase goal, we are pleased to share that we found an opportunity to use the money in a way that will honor Teslyn for years to come!

Teslyn’s Forest

In May of 2020, your Missoula Firefighters learned about 14-year-old Teslyn Eyer and how she was deeply immersed in her second round of treatment for her leukemia-based cancer. The family was making long trips to Denver so we offered to help find and purchase a fuel-efficient car; one Teslyn could later have once she was old enough to drive. So, we started a fundraiser to help them.

With the community’s support, we raised a significant amount of money to purchase a fuel-efficient car in an effort to ease the financial burden of multiple trips to and from Denver. Sadly, Teslyn passed away in June of 2020 after she became septic during her treatments. Because a car was no longer needed for the family to make trips to Denver, we began our mission to use the money in a way that Teslyn could leave her legacy for others. Towards the end of her life, Teslyn had stated that she wanted to come back as a forest. So finding this family some dedicated land with a forest became our new promise and focus. After a long search, in June 2021, we found an acre of land to purchase. The Eyers fell in love with the location, beauty, abundance of wildlife and the surrounding forest. On May 1st of this year, the Eyer family, their friends, and Missoula Firefighters did a clean-up to enrich the area and make it enjoyable year-round.

As firefighters we wanted to offer the family an accessible location where they can be at peace and with their daughter's spirit; Teslyn’s Forest provides them that opportunity. Very special thanks goes to Crystal Simerskey Ault for helping us navigate this complicated land purchase with no commission charge to the family or us!!

We’d like to thank our community for their support and kindness in helping us support the Eyers. Teslyn, you are loved, missed, and will always be remembered.