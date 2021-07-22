MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Firefighters’ headquarters crew helped free a kitten that was trapped in a grate in the Orange Street underpass.

City of Missoula Fire Department says bystanders who work at AniMeals were the ones who called 9-1-1 about the kitten.

Crews were able to locate and remove the kitten, who was then put in a crate and transported to the shelter by AniMeals.

AniMeals provided an update to the Missoula Fire Department, saying the kitten is doing well, and was lovingly named Dusty.

