MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula firefighters were called out to a camper fire on W Broadway Thursday morning.
The City of Missoula Fire Department reports they were dispatched around 10:40 am to a fully engulfed camper fire behind the Red Lion at 700 W Broadway.
Crews on scene were able to quickly contain the fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
At this time, the Missoula Fire Department is asking that people with information on the incident come forward and contact their Fire Prevention Bureau at (406) 552-6210.
