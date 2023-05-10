MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Fire Department is reporting a steady growth in calls each month for both emergency response and for the Mobile Support Team since the start of 2023.
MFD said in a Facebook post the month of April was busy and they are expecting the same in the months ahead.
In April there were 1,003 total emergency calls, according to MFD, and of those calls those were:
- 13 fire calls
- 556 emergency medical services
- 17 hazard calls
- 183 good intent calls
- 0 explosion/pressure calls
- 181 service calls
- 0 weather/disaster calls
- 0 special incident calls
- 53 false alarm calls
There were 156 mobile support calls with 48.86 average minutes per call.
The Mobile Support Team is a program designed to redirect people with low-risk behavioral health problems from jail and hospital emergency departments.
"May is Mental Health Awareness month and as we continue to see a rise in mental health crisis calls, it's important to note that there are an array of services available in our community if you or a loved one need support," MFD wrote in the Facebook post.
