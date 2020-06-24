MISSOULA - Members of the Missoula Fire Department are helping to fight a 75,000 acre wildfire in Tucson, Arizona.
According to post from the City of Missoula Fire Department's Facebook page, the wildland crew is assigned to a protection line on research facility with the University of Arizona.
The Bighorn Fire started after a lightning storm on June 5. It's burning in the Catalina Mountains, northwest of Tucson in the Coronado National Forest.
Dry, and windy conditions have fueled the fire, and pushed it closer to nearby communities. Evacuations are in place.
The fire had chewed through more than 75,000 acres and was 33 percent contained, according to a fire update posted Wednesday morning.