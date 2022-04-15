Missoula first responders propose change to residency requirement

MISSOULA, Mont. - First responders are currently required by city ordinance to live within thirty minutes of Missoula city limits, but that could change soon.

The change would allow responders to live within 45 minutes of city limits, in surrounding areas like the east edge of Superior, towards St. Ignatius, down near Hamilton and towards the Clearwater junction Area on Highway 200.

Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes is requesting the change to help with recruiting and housing.

The proposal follows a change city council made in the winter, rescinding residency requirements for city department heads.

Hughes explained this will give firefighters, paramedics and police officers more opportunity to become homeowners since the market is so competitive.

It will also help with recruiting, making it easier for new hires moving to the area to find housing.

However, what could this mean for residents' safety? Hughes shared the potential impacts of the expanded requirements.

“Our biggest concern on that would be a very large incident evolving quite rapidly, something along the lines of Southgate mall burning or something like that… like a wildland fire… that’s a different monster in itself," Hughes said.

Even in scenarios like that, he added, five stations across Missoula are staffed at all times. The department also works with the Forest Service and can call on mutual aid partners like Missoula Rural Fire, East Missoula and Frenchtown.

Chief Hughes brought the proposal to city council this week and a public hearing is set for May 2.