Missoula first responders receive crisis intervention training

MISSOULA, Mont. - As protests and conversations around police brutality continue around the country, Missoula first responders are learning new skills in crisis intervention.
The trainings teach participants that mental illness isn't a crime and prepares people for how to respond and help those experiencing a crisis with their mental health or substance use disorders.
These trainings are a team effort. They're led by coordinators from different health centers, like Partnership Health Center and Providence St. Patrick Hospital, the Missoula Fire and Police Departments, Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Western Montana Mental Health Center.
They're attended by folks from places like the Poverello Center and Hope Rescue Mission, police and fire departments and Adult Protective Services.
Dave Smith, a participant from the Missoula Fire Department, said it's great to interact with so many different agencies.
"Just looking at everybody who is dealing with this problem and trying to help solve it in the community has been a real eye opener, just how many people are working on this" Smith said.
Participants work in groups and practice addressing different scenarios, like public disturbances, drug and alcohol abuse and suicide intervention. These are events where a person is in a crisis and may be behaving dangerously, but an arrest and jail aren't appropriate.
Jay Gillhouse, a police officer, said it's helpful to get a better understanding of what each organization does and what challenges they face.
"They get to see a little bit more insight of what law enforcement deals with and how we handle certain situations," Gillhouse said. "And I also get to understand what capabilities they have when doing that. It's broadening my horizons and giving me more tools for my toolbox."
These trainings show officers and participants how to deescalate these types of situations and connect individuals with the right resources.
These trainings happen every year and take participants 40 hours to become certified.
For more resources on crisis intervention, contact Theresa Williams at twilliams@ci.missoula.mt.us or call 406-830-0796.