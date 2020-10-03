MISSOULA- The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center says a staff member of theirs has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the food bank, the staff member was last there on Tuesday, September 29.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, staff at the food bank has been separated into two teams of employees, and now every employee of the team that has been operating the Food Bank will be tested and quarantined.
The food bank will continue operations with safety precautions in place, and a smaller team of four staff members will step in and take over reduced services during the quarantine period.
Safety measures include a plexiglass barrier between customers and staff at the welcome desk, a streamlined, pre-loaded cart system to expedite customer interaction, masking, physical distancing and sanitizing procedures.
From October 5 to October 13, the food bank will reduce its hours on Monday and Tuesday, to 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. They will be closed on Friday, October 9.
During operating hours, prepared meals for kids will continue to be distributed and parents and guardians can request meals from the welcome desk through the food bank’s main entrance. Meals will not be distributed from the EmPower Place entrance at this time, and the Kids Eat Free Bus will not operate for the days of reduced services the food bank says.
