MISSOULA -- Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without a turkey on the table, that’s why community members rallied together to make sure that every Missoulian gets one this year.
The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center is collecting and distributing the turkey’s.
The Food Bank had a goal of reaching at least 2,400 turkeys and as of Friday, they've received over 3,000 - the most they've ever received.
This year marks the 20th annual turkey distribution.
Executive Director for the Food Bank, Aaron Brock, said he can't believe how many people have donated.
"They are coming through the door so regularly right now, we're just thrilled with this community's response," Brock said.
Adults aren't the only ones dropping off turkeys, children were seen carrying turkeys half their size.
Brock said it's humbling to watch.
"The way that this community hustles to take care of our neighbors, who might not otherwise have a turkey dinner, is just amazing and it's just energizing and uplifting to be a part of it," Brock said.
In "normal" times, there's still thousands of families who struggle to make ends meet and in a pandemic, the need is even greater.
"I think for families that are struggling to make very basic ends meet, the extravagance of a turkey dinner might be outside of their possibility," Brock said.
This year, the Food bank has helped over 30,000 people in Missoula.
The Food Bank is still accepting donations on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you or someone you know needs a turkey, they will be distributed on Sunday at the Food Bank located at 1720 Wyoming Street in Missoula, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
