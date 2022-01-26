MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Food Bank & Community Center’s (MFB&CC) executive director, Aaron Brock announced he will be leaving the organization.
Brock worked as the food bank’s Development Director from 2003 to 2008 and was hired as the executive director in 2014.
“I’m so proud of the work that has happened here at the food bank, and I feel humbled and grateful to have been a part of these past 7 plus years,” Brock said. “It has been a privilege to work with this talented team and so many generous and skilled volunteers and partners, and I will always have a very special place in my heart for Missoula Food Bank & Community Center.”
The MFB&CC says Brock is leaving the food bank to serve as the Montana Director of Development for The Nature Conservancy.
Brock’s last day as executive director will be Feb. 25.
“Aaron leaves big shoes to fill,” says Kari Schauss, board chair. “The Board is so grateful for Aaron’s leadership and service, and knows that he will be missed. At this time, the Board Leadership Committee is forming a task force to strategize for succession.”
“We wish Aaron all the best in his future adventures, and express our sincere appreciation for his leadership and vision while Executive Director at Missoula Food Bank and Community Center,” says Ashley Ostheimer Hilliard, the food bank’s chair elect. “In his 7 ½ years with MFB&CC, he exemplified our core values and supported the organization in fighting food insecurity, dismantling racism, and promoting equity. We wish him all the best as we look forward to all MFB&CC can continue to accomplish through community support.”
