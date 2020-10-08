MISSOULA- The Missoula Food Bank says they are extending its schedule of reduced hours after a second member of their team has tested positive for COVID-19.
The team member was last at the food bank on Friday, October 2.
Operations at the food bank will continue with safety precautions in place.
The food bank will extend its reduced operating hours, which are Monday and Tuesday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, until October 15.
The food bank will be closed on Fridays 10/9 and 10/16.
Safety measures at the food bank include a plexiglass barrier between customers and staff at the welcome desk, a streamlined, preloaded cart system to expedite customer interaction, masking, physical distancing and sanitizing procedures.
“We continue to keep the safety of our team and community our highest priority,” says Aaron Brock, executive director. “We are supporting our team members who are isolating at home, and continuing our services during this challenging time for so many families.”
Prepared meals for kids will continue to be distributed during operating hours; parents and guardians can request meals from the welcome desk through the main entrance. Meals will not be distributed from the EmPower Place entrance at this time and the Kids Eat Free Bus will not operate for the weeks of reduced services.
The food bank says they are working closely with the Missoula County Health Department and close contacts of the employees are being traced and contacted by the health department.