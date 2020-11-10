MISSOULA - The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is hosting a food collection drive Tuesday to "Can the Cats".
MFB&CC is accepting non-perishable food items in the food bank parking lot at 1720 Wyoming Street all day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"Help Stuff the Truck and maximize our $15,000 Match for Missoula Food Bank & Community Center and the Can the Cats Food Drive," MFB&CC writes in their Facebook event page.
They are matching $1 per pound of donated food.
In addition, MFB&CC is accepting monetary donations by cash or check at their donation door in the back alley from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or online at anytime Tuesday.