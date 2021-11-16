Missoula Food Bank needs more turkey donations

MISSOULA — With Thanksgiving over a week away, the Missoula Food Bank is asking the Community to donate at least 400 more turkeys.
In 2020, the food bank distributed about 2,8000 turkeys. This year, they expect to serve up to 2,500 turkeys.
They’re also asking for other holiday meal staples including potatoes, boxed pie crust and bulk flour and sugar.
All donations also add to the total for the Can the Cats Food Drive.
The food banks Executive Director, Aaron Brock, said around the holidays, they serve some people who don’t normally use the food bank.
"They might be making it most of the time, but the extravagance of that traditional turkey day dinner might be outside of their means. So, we'll see them on Sunday and I'm grateful that we're able to give away so many turkeys. It's a really fun day for us,” Brock said.
All donations can be brought to the food bank located at 1720 Wyoming Street, through November 20.
The turkeys will be distributed on Sunday, Nov. 21.
For more information visit the food bank’s website.