MISSOULA, Mont. - As financial hardships grow heavier for families the Missoula Food Bank has decided to distribute diapers and feminine hygiene products at no cost to locals.
The food bank will now offer a variety of diapers, tampons, and pads. Some things community members see families in rely on, much like any other household need.
"Everyday customers walk through our doors and personal hygiene products like diapers and tampons are critical to what they're asking for and so we have identified that being a real need for the customers that walk through our doors and there hard to access because there quite expensive," Kelli Hess, interim co-executive director, Missoula Food Bank.
Considering these items can't be bought with federal programs like SNAP or WIC. To ease families stress over the potential for bigger price tags, the food bank is offering a no- limit access to these products.
They say the need to expand their menu to include these essential needs that are often not thought of.
"When we think of basic needs for our friends and neighbors in Missoula that includes trying to have a shelter and a home for every person, that includes having food in our bellies, and nourishment it also includes personal care and being able to live your life in a dignified way," said Hess.
Right now the food bank is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 7 pm, with extended hours for Wednesday and Friday. Items are free, and although there is no limit availability can always change in the months to come.
You can help by donating those items anytime, so they can remain on the shelves for as long as possible.
