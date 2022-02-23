Missoula Food Bank pushes for universal free school lunches with SNAP

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Food Bank is pushing for universal free school lunches at Franklin and Lowell Elementary Schools by helping qualified families sign up for SNAP benefits.
There aren't any schools in the Missoula County Public Schools District that currently qualify for universal free lunch, but that doesn't mean food insecurity isn't a problem in Missoula.
Just last year, the Missoula Food Bank reported serving one out of every four people in Missoula.
Both Franklin and Lowell Elementary are about two dozen students away from qualifying for a program that would allow all students to have access to free breakfast and lunch without additional paperwork.
If a high enough percentage of students are approved for a program like SNAP, then a school receives the highest federal reimbursement rate, allowing for universal free meals.
Jessica Allred, Missoula Food Bank's director of development and advocacy, said when every student has access to free meals, it helps reduce the stigma around eating school lunches and provides additional resources for improved nutrition.
She explained how the food bank is working to help families access these benefits and debunking common misconceptions.
“Part of it might be that families don’t think that they qualify," Allred said. "Part of it may be that families might think that if they’re participating, it means someone else can’t, so that idea that they’re taking something away from someone else. Part of this is just education, every family that qualifies is able to receive this help. It isn’t a me or them.”
To help educate families, food bank staff and volunteers are available to answer questions and talk through the process.
For assistance, click here.
The food bank is pushing hard to get families signed up by the end of February to ensure all the paperwork is correctly processed when the state looks at numbers on April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.