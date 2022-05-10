MISSOULA, Mont. -The Missoula Food Bank and Community center report as their busiest month in their 40 years with 1 in 4 community members rely on them for their groceries. However, the rise in costs for food and fuel to bring it to Missoula at an all-time high, is making it even harder for them to keep up with demand.

Interim co-executive director, Jessica Allred, says her staff is seeing a staggering increase in foot traffic.

"As families are coming through our doors more because of the increase cost in food and we're are also paying more for food on everything that we buy in all of our nutrition programs,” said Allred.

In a press release warehouse manager Gregg Asciutt says, “Across the board, we’re seeing food costs rise rapidly for every item we purchase. Milk and dairy products have risen by 30%, produce has risen by 20%, and even shelf-stable foods like canned vegetables & rice costs us 10% more,” Gregg explained. “Beyond the increase of food alone, we have been affected by shortages of freight & the price of diesel. We’ve always worked hard to source quality food at the lowest prices. But right now, we’re struggling to get a good deal anywhere. And we’re buying more food than ever.”

Now affecting the food bank's timeline for stocking shelves, which in turn limits food options for families.

Looking ahead Allred says the problem doesn't appear to be easing up anytime soon. As she's preparing her staff to be busier than they typically are in the coming months.

The food bank is asking for more volunteers, donations, and funding. if you wish to help head to their website for more information.