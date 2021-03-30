MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Food Bank is distributing COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday to community members experiencing housing or food vulnerability.
The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center partnered with Partnership Health Center to distribute the vaccines at the food bank located on 1720 Wyoming Street from 10 am to 1 pm.
No appointments are necessary.
The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center reminded they are open for emergency groceries at this time, community member are welcome to get vaccinated and get food items in one trip.