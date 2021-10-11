Missoula Food Bank to receive 90,000 meals from United Way and community

MISSOULA, Mont. - Over the weekend, United Way and the greater griz community came together to answer the Missoula Food Bank's call for volunteers.
Over 200 volunteers from the University of Montana and the Missoula community came together to pack 90,000 meals for the food bank's EmPower Pack program.
These meals will be distributed to Missoula students throughout the year, making sure kids stay fed over weekends and breaks.
Griz football player Dylan Smith volunteered with some of his teammates and classmates.
"It really helps a lot of people who don't really have the opportunity to get meals," Smith said. "It's just something fun that these people and volunteers come together and do something that helps out the community."
On top of helping out the food bank, United Way is celebrating its 90th year of service with the 90,000 meals.
CEO Susan Hay Patrick shared how the event was the perfect celebration.
"Missoula is a community that cares," she said. "People understand that we all do well when we all do well. When we have hungry people in our midst, it doesn't serve any of us well. We all benefit when all our neighbors have enough to eat."