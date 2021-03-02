MISSOULA, Mont. - Because of the cold weather in February, food truck owners had to pull longer days, one had to deal with broken pipes, one moved their truck indoors and some had to close altogether for weeks. The sunshine and warmer temperatures are a light at the end of the tunnel.
Nick Jackson owns M-80 Chicken that's usually parked outside of Kettlehouse Brewery. He considered himself lucky because the brewery let him park his truck inside during the bitter cold nights. However, that didn't stop him from having to close up for two weeks.
"I think the thing that people don't really realize when you're working in a food truck, it's not just that two-and-a-half-hour window you're in there," Jackson said. "It's a lot of hours and when you're sitting in the truck, especially if you have your cooking gear going, you have your fans on and it's sucking all the cold air in, so it makes it a little bit harder."
He said when it's snowy out he adds hours to his day because he has to move his truck constantly, to make sure he doesn't get suck, and needs extra time to deice and defog.
Solange Brunet and Will Maloney own The Empanada Joint. They said the food truck community has really stuck together.
"We're constantly checking on each other and making sure everyone is okay," Brunet said. "If people need help, I think that we're in a place where we can ask for it, and people can ask for our help with whatever. It's been really cool sharing spots, and I think that it's bringing a lot of diversity to Missoula, which I think we need."
The food truck owners said they're excited for the warmer weather and ready for the entire Missoula community to get back outside.
