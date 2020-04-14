"Missoula Gives" fundraiser helps 160+ local non-profits give back to Western Montana communities

Each year, the Missoula Community Foundation puts on the "Missoula Gives" fundraiser. Last year, more the 2,300 donors gave $408,000 to 167 non-profit organizations in Missoula and Ravalli County, according to the Missoula Community Foundation.
Missoula Community Foundation Executive Director Marcy Allen said non-profits are seeing some of their business donors taking a pause. Many of those businesses are being impacted by the COVID-19 closures. MCF has also had to cancel in-person fundraisers for the time being, but may reschedule when social distancing rules are lifted.
One of the non-profits hit by the outbreak is A Carousel for Missoula. Executive Director Theresa Cox said the carousel replies on ticket sales and donations to keep the ponies running. While tickets aren't being sold, Cox hopes the donations continue.
"The carousel is one of the agencies taking part in "Missoula Gives" and to ask [donors] remember that when this is all over, we're gonna need some fun things to do," Cox said.
Missoula Gives starts its online fundraiser on April 30th at 5:00 p.m. and runs for 26 hours until 7:00 p.m. on May 1st. People can choose to donate to their favorite non-profits.
"Those that have ability to give and can give, want to connect something and do something tangible for their community," Allen said. "This is a great way for [donors] to give back to their community."
Missoula charitable non-profits generate nearly $1.2 billion in income each year, which is then returned to communities through mission-driven work. Ravalli County charitable non-profits generate nearly $170 million in income each year, also then returned to communities through mission-driven work, according to Allen.
She added many of the non-profits are working on the front lines in essential services, whether that's providing food, housing to even mental health help. During these unprecedented times, she hopes those who can donate, will give to the non-profits that help create, what she calls a more "vibrant community."
Cox said she wants to open the carousel as soon as possible, and she's hoping donations will make sure the ponies are running.
"The carousel isn't just place to come and have fun, but it's really a symbol of what this community can do when it works together and the generous and the playful nature of Missoula," Cox said.
You can donate to a non-profit by clicking here. You can sign up to be apart of Missoula Gives by clicking here.