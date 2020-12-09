MISSOULA - The Missoula City-County Board of Health (BOH) announced they're accepting public opinion on potentially taking on Gov. Steve Bullock's COVID-19 health directives this year in their Dec. 17 meeting.
The BOH writes in a release, "The Board of Health will consider adopting these directives as a rule because they are set to expire when the Governor leaves office next month. Adopting these directives as a BOH rule will not add additional restrictions. Rather, it will allow for continuity of current COVID-19 mitigation efforts and support safety as COVID-19 cases are expected to intensify as people cluster indoors during the winter."
To submit a written comment, head to the MissoulaInfo resident feedback portal by Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. BOH asks the public to clearly specify in their submission their opinion regards the Dec. 17 meeting.
BOH is also allowing spoken opinions during the meeting but the board chair is setting up time restrictions per person. The meeting is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. The public may also call 406-272-4824 with conference ID 960 587 022#.