MISSOULA - About 400 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available during a public vaccination clinic on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) says the clinic will be at the former Lucky’s Market in the Southgate Mall.
Appointments will open online at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and the link to make an appointment will be available on the Vaccine Information page on the Missoula City-County Joint Information Center page here.
Appointments are only available to county residents who fall into tier 1 of phase 1B. Tier 1 of phase 1B includes those ages 70 and older, American Indians ages 16 and older, and people of color ages 16 and older. Phase 1A patients will continue to be eligible.
Appointments for Thursday’s clinic will be offered online only and MCCHD says in the near future, they will offer appointments via phone through 406-258-INFO option 3.
Those registering for an appointment will only be able to book one per person, and walk-ups will not be taken at the clinic.
Patients who book an appointment are committing to a second dose appointment exactly 21 days from the date of their first dose at the exact same time as their first appointment MCCHD says.
An email address is required to book an appointment and those who are successful in booking an appointment will receive a confirmation email within one hour of booking their appointment.
That email will confirm the time, date, location and materials patients must bring to their appointment.