MISSOULA, Mont. - Daycare facilities, nursing homes and community businesses can pick up an air purifier to prepare for the wildfire season.
The Missoula City-County Health Department’s Air Program has air purifiers to donate to the above facilities to help keep clean air inside as this fire season begins.
As the Colt Fire in Missoula County burns, predicted burning conditions show growth may continue, which will have an impact on air quality.
If you're interested in an air purifier for your facility or have questions, you can contact airquality@missoulacounty.us.
