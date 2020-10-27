MISSOULA, Mont. – The Missoula City-County Health Department outlined new orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During an online meeting on Tuesday, October 27, Health Officer Ellen Leahy released orders that will go into place this Thursday, October 29, at 8:00 a.m.
"Unfortunately the virus has gotten ahead of us," said Leahy. "Now is the time to take action."
- Business capacity limited to 50% of highest typical operating capacity
- Event and gathering group size reduced to 25 people (previously allowed up to 50 without masks)
- Any group of more than 25 people must check-in with the health dept. before planning an event
- Organizers with more than 25 people must have a written plan
- Groups of more than 250 must get health dept. approval
- Alcohol service at bars and restaurants stops at 10:00 p.m.
- Restaurant tables limited to 8 people
- Voluntary stay-at-home
“We need to shift gears,” said Mayor John Engen, adding there are simply “too many cases to continue business as usual.”
Engen said the new measures were designed “to meet critical community goals,” including keeping schools open, maintaining hospital access, and protecting high risk populations.
Missoula County Public School Superintendent Rob Watson said if the high case count continues, he fears the district will have to revert to remote learning only. He added that so far, MCPS has seen a low transmission rate of the virus in schools, and that the measures schools are taking seem to be working.
The metrics the health department is using to gauge the effectiveness of the new orders are based on the number of news cases per 100,000 people. Leahy said the 7-day average needs to be 25 cases (or fewer) for two consecutive weeks. As of last Friday, the case count for Missoula County was more than double that.
The high number of cases in Missoula County has contributed to a lag in contact tracing and will continue to stretch resources.
The orders will be reassessed on November 12, 2020 to see where the case counts stand. Orders can be loosened or lifted based on case counts, hospital availability, and turnaround time for contact tracing.
Leahy said if the numbers continue to go up, restrictions could be tightened or continued, adding that after the first incubation period (2 weeks), the numbers may not move.
As of Tuesday morning, Missoula County had 673 active cases of the coronavirus with more than 1,500 close contacts. 29 individuals are hospitalized in Missoula County, including 19 Missoula County residents.