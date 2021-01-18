MISSOULA - The Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending a change in local COVID-19 health orders to allow bars, restaurants, and casinos to stay open later, with some additional structure.
The current local health order, that was previously aligned with former Governor Steve Bullock's state mandate, requires these establishments to close at 10 P.M.
Earlier this month, Governor Greg Gianforte lifted that mandate, allowing local health boards to manage COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
According to a press release from the Missoula City-County Health Department, revisions to the current health orders have been under consideration since November 2020, "after a group called Revive Missoula’s Bars and Restaurants – a coalition of about 70 bar and restaurant owners – approached MCCHD hoping to find a suitable solution that would allow bars to be open later at night."
The coalition told health officials, these establishments conduct most of their business between 10 P.M. and midnight.
"Based on the current epidemiological data, MCCHD does not recommend that the Health Board relax any of the key COVID-19 mitigation requirements. Physical distancing, employee pre-shift health checks, reduced capacity, face covering use, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation are as important as ever for preventing COVID-19 from overwhelming our community," reads the press release.
"However, we do want to propose a change to the restaurant, bar, brewery, distillery and casino requirements. The idea is to allow those establishments to be open later, but add requirements to create a more structured environment than you would normally see in a bar. In the fall, when we did compliance checks in bars, we found significant issues with physical distancing at some establishments, especially later at night. The proposed rules require that everyone in the bar order and be served at their seats to prevent mingling with other tables or crowding at the bar."
The Board of Health will vote on the revisions at its regular meeting on Thursday.
Public comment on these proposed changes can be made online through Wednesday, January 20 at 5 P.M.
There will also be a public comment period during the Board of Health's virtual meeting on Thursday, January 21. That meeting is scheduled from 12:15 P.M. until 3 P.M. Click here for a link to join the meeting.