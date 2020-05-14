MISSOULA - The Missoula City-County Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites to rural communities across the county.
Health officers tested seven people in Clinton on Thursday, at a mobile testing facility at the clubhouse on Mullan Road.
The COVID-19 incident commander for the health department,Cindy Farr, said the Clinton mobile testing site is a pilot program. Moving forward, the department hopes to take testing sites on the road at least once a week.
She said next week they're moving operations to two other smaller towns in the county.
"Next Thursday, we're actually going to have the mobile testing unit in both Frenchtown and Lolo," Farr said. "People can call on Wednesday between 8:00 AM and 5 PM to get scheduled for the Thursday clinic."
Missoula County residents with symptoms including cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell may call 406-258-INFO and press option 2 to schedule an appointment for a test.
Tests are free, and results typically come back in 24-48 hours.
For more information about Missoula County testing, click here.