Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR JAXTYN GUY HAS EXPIRED. JAXTYN HAS NOT BEEN LOCATED AT THIS TIME. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON JAXTYN OR HIS FATHER, RYAN GUY, PLEASE CONTACT THE BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-657-8460 OR CALL 911. THANK YOU.