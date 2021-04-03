MISSOULA -- In the Bitterroot Valley, some Easter egg hunts are back on for 2021.
Missoula City-County Health officials offered some advice on how to celebrate the holiday safely.
Trinity Dutton went to an Easter Egg hunt in Victor and I bet you wouldn't guess what her favorite part about the holiday is.
"That you can eat candy!" said Dutton.
Incident Commander for the Health Department, Cindy Farr, said outdoor events, like Easter egg hunts are 'okay,' thanks to fresh air and social distancing.
"Making sure that your kids understand social distancing and that it's still important, but allowing them some fun activities, socially distanced, outside, wearing masks if they're over five-years-old," Farr said.
If you're gathering with people who aren't vaccinated, Farr suggested turning your Easter dinner into a picnic.
That's because only 22% of people in Missoula County are fully vaccinated.
"While we're working towards heard immunity, we're really going to be up against the clock on that one because in order to reach herd immunity, you really need to have about 80% of the population vaccinated," Farr said.
Above all, Farr said it's still important to practice safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing.
"Making sure that you're continuing to do those prevention measures is going to be really important for us to not see an increase in cases after everyone gets together for the Easter Holiday," she said.
While kids are quick learners, candy can be distracting. So, Farr said to make sure your kids know how to stay safe when they're hunting.
If you're running behind on Easter this year, you can contact Claire, an Accelerate Montana student at (443)995-8255 to fill your yard with eggs.
Light of the Valley Assembly Church is holding an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 4 following their 10:30 a.m. worship. It's located at 103 N. Kootenai Creek Rd. in Stevensville.
Tags
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Missoula & Kalispell news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.