Missoula health officials report 44 percent of confirmed cases are likely through community spread

New data from the Missoula City-County Health Department shows nearly half of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 likely got the virus from community spread.
Missoula health officials report 75 active COVID-19 cases in the area, and they are monitoring 350 close contacts at this time.
"Research strongly supports the ability of masks to reduce infections," Dr. Erin Semmens with the county epidemiology situation unit said.
In a virtual conference on Wednesday, health officials said wearing face masks can reduce infections, and since the mask mandate came in effect in early July, COVID-19 infections in the county have overall stayed steady, with exceptions in July.
"Its also useful to consider that we don't know what the graph would look like in absence of the mask order," Semmens said.
Health officials are finding nearly half of the people with confirmed cases likely got the virus from community spread.
"Widespread community transmission have become more prevalent in Missoula County,' Kristie Scheel with the county epidemiology situation unit said.
Data shows people ages 10 to 49 have amongst the highest number of close contacts, some people in these age groups having anywhere from 40 to 50 close contacts.
"Kids, teens, as well as 20s, 30s and 40-year-olds all have on average five or more contacts per COVID-19 cases. These are also the groups that have the highest maximum number of contacts," Dr. Ethan Walker with the county epidemiology situation unit said.
Health officials report about 12 percent of all Missoula County residents have been tested at least once. As of Wednesday, they said it takes up to three days to get results back.