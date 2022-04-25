Missoula health officials see uptick in COVID cases through wastewater

MISSOULA -- As more people test from home, the Missoula City-County Health Department is using other methods to track COVID-19 cases, including through the County's wastewater.

Missoula's case numbers have stayed low, but there's been a 300% increase of COVIDdetected in the county's wastewater.

Health officials said the new Omicron subvarient is still highly transmissible, but it doesn't cause severe illness at the same rate the other varients do.

They said they've seen a small uptick of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, but so far, it's been a slow ride in cases. They add it's possible Missoula could see a surge of cases like they've seen in larger cities, but they said there's no way of knowing that for sure.

Missoula City-County Health Officer, D'Shane Barnett said they just want to make sure hospitalization numbers don't increase.

"Probably, the health department is not going to ramp up a response like it has for prior surges. What we're really going to look at is hospitalizations and if we can keep hospitalizations low, then we don't plan to ramp up our efforts," he said.

Barnett added hospitali zations have stated at zero for almost a week, but warns case numbers will go up before hospitalizations go up.